Young, Autistic and Stagestruck

This landmark series follows one of the most ambitious and uplifting projects ever undertaken by a group of autistic youngsters. Nine autistic youngsters have come together to attempt the apparently impossible feat of producing their own stage show, under the guidance of experienced theatre professionals who have never worked with an autistic cast before. As the youngsters battle to overcome the severely challenging nature of their conditions, remarkable changes are witnessed. And as they begin to collaborate, drawing on their skills and talents, the series reveals blossoming romances, increased independence, and the first tentative and daunting steps towards working together as a group and making lasting friendships, in some cases, for the first time in their lives. The series observes this transformative experience through the eyes of the youngsters and their parents as the cast prepares for the performance of their life in front of a packed audience at a top London theatre.