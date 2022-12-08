Not Available

Ian McKay and his best friend Shinky are two young punks searching for their great destinies in the back alleys of Calgary Alberta, circa 1980. Together, these friends will face down cowboys and oilmen, hockey goons and movie snobs, odd-jobbers and hairdressers… and through it all they’ll find a way to grow up without selling out. With the help of Ian’s flawed, but loving family (father Lloyd, mom Helen, and his outrageously outgoing sister Belinda), Ian and Shinky find new opportunities to blow minds every week, exporting their special brand of offbeat revolution for the 80’s – seeking out love and working to change the world, one young drunk punk at a time.