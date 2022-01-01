Young Hearts

Not Available

Workout is a series of Brazilian television soap opera style, aimed at teenage audiences. Produced and aired by Globo TV since April 24, 1995, it was created by Andrea Maltarolli and Emanuel Jacobina and have, to date, 22 seasons and a spin-off. Currently, appears Monday through Friday, at 17.45, after the journalistic block G1 in 1 Minute. During the early years, the main scenario of the series was a health club called fictitious Malhação Academy, located in Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro. Although the title of the series remained the same, the scenario has changed in season 6, for a high school school. The college scenario remained on the show until the 21st temporada.1 The 22nd season, the scene of the series has returned to a gym (this time, a martial arts academy), along with a school of arts. It is currently the only soap opera (telenovela television style similar to, but which lasts for several seasons) on display by Rede Globo. It is also one of the oldest programs in the history of the station. Due to the success of the series, its per episode duration was extended from 30 minutes to 40 minutes on July 14, 2014.2 In 2015, it was decreased to 35 minutes to make room for the re-display of the novel The King of Cattle in celebrations 50 years of emissora.3 The series appears in several countries by Globo International, including four exhibited by SIC (between 1995 and 2007) in Portugal and ABC Family in Canada. Workout is a program of the evening most popular in Brazil, and April 24, 2015, turned 20 in ar.5 On the same day a memorial opening was displayed to remind remarkable characters.