Ever since Bao relinquished his position at the end of the first instalment of the series, bizarre incidents have thrown the country into a state of chaos. Upon an invitation from Emperor Song to return to his duties, Bao decides to once again uphold justice for the commoners. Together with the intellectual Gongsun and the highly skilled Zhan, he tackles the perplexing cases involving corruption, murder, unspeakable secrets and exposes the villains.