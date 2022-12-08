Young Ramsay

Not Available

Peter Ramsay, a young city vet working in Sydney, becomes disillusioned and moves to the country. He takes over the veterinarian practice of Jack Lambert in the fictional country town of Jindarra, located along the coast of Victoria, near the New South Wales border. Julie Lambert, acts as nurse and receptionist and is the daughter of Jack, who is in semi-retirement due to declining health. Ray Turner is the local wildlife officer and park ranger. Peter, Julie and Ray’s work and their mutual love for animals, brings them together to become friends.[2] In the second series Julie moves to the city after the death of her father and Cassie McCallum becomes the new nurse and receptionist.