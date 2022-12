Not Available

Young Samson is an animated show from the 1960s was about a boy and his dog who could transform into super-powered versions of themselves to fight evil. Whenever the boy touched his gold bracelets together and said, "I need Samson power!" he became the biblical strongman Samson, and his dog became the super lion, Goliath. Instead of dealing with Delilah and the Philistines, they battled modern villains and monsters.