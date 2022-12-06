Young Zhang San Feng

Not Available

The early years of legendary Tai Chi Master Zhang Jun Bao are vividly realized in this stirring 40-episode epic series. On the advice of a fortuneteller, the superstitious Zhang family sent their newborn son Bao to a Buddhist monastery. Bao subsequently became a superb martial artist by the time he turned 18. Troubled by the treacherous rebellion from the prime minister, Bao joined his fellow fighter Tian to rescue the righteous General Yue Fei from a deadly coup. Thus begins a series of daring adventures and martial arts challenges that will eventually lead to founding of the famous Wu Tang School.