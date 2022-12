Not Available

Knight is a fan of soundtracks for movies and dramas. When he goes on a mission to find the soundtrack for the "My Girl" movie, he finds out the last CD had already been bought. He goes out to find that the lady that purchased the last one; but he is hit with "love at first sight". Earth and Nik have been friends for ages. But Earth slowly starts to feel more than friends. But can Knight and Earth become a part of someone else's "universe"?