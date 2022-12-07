Not Available

YOUR4X4 is an all new TV show airing every Monday at 8pm on Foxtel. The show is all about 'your bush', 'your outback', 'your weekend' and 'your journey'. Hence the title YOUR4X4. Another 10 episodes will see Series 2 screening from mid February until the end of April with another diverse selection of 4x4 day trips and longer tours. Those with exotic tastes have not been left out and watch out mid series when Danny and Simon take on a day trip through the amazing Malaysian Jungle. There’s an in depth look at our late snow season trip through the Victorian High Country, a two day trip around the Southern Highlands of NSW taking in the famed ‘Powerline Track’, Wombeyan Caves and plenty more.