Not Available

We have all been deceived, bought into superstitions, confused fact with fiction and had a lapse in memory. Our brains can’t help but be tricked—it happens to everyone. And the little mental missteps we all encounter have also tripped up the world’s greatest leaders and impacted the most important events of history. See what an alien abduction reveals about your memory, learn how a séance in the White House holds the key to superstition, uncover a conspiracy theory about the moon landing and investigate how Adolf Hitler employed deception during WWII. In this four-part H2 mini-series event, you’ll take part in a series of mind-bending experiments that will explain how everything in History can be traced back to Your Bleeped Up Brain.