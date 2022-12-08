Not Available

Your Business consists of a weekly program with new editions broadcast on MSNBC Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET and reruns of those episodes on the following Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET. The program includes a profile of a small business owner, presenting the challenges and successes the person experienced. The program also feature guests panelists, including Venture capitalists, angel investors, business journalists, academics, and successful entrepreneurs. They help answer questions from the viewers using their own experiences. The show also include a segment for entrepreneurs to present a pitch idea to a panel of experts. Your Business includes the latest small business headlines, websites of interest for small business owners, and a weekly list of top 5 tips for improving your business. Scott Leon is executive producer. Lisa Everson, Frank Silverstein and David Foster are the show's producers. Dawn Stackhouse is the Booking Producer for the show. The program is sponsored by American Express OPEN.