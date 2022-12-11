Your Class or Mine

Not Available

Pang Kam-Chau is left broke when his ex-girlfriend takes everything from him. Hearing a potential business opportunity with a local football team, he befriends the team coach and is given the title of operation director of the football team. Managing the team proves to be far more challenging than he expected when the players achieve poor grades at school. The football team sponsor wants to hire a famous cram school tutor, Kelly Yim Ka-Lai, to help players achieve higher results in the public examinations, but Kelly's teaching style is drastically different than Kam-Chau's and this results in comedic consequences.