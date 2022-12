Not Available

Your Favorite Martian: The Series takes us behind the scenes of Your Favorite Martian, the animated band in the cartoon music video series created by Ray William Johnson of =3 fame. In the second episode of this cartoon documentary, Puff decides the fastest route to stardom is... murder! Starring RWJ of raywilliamjohnson, Ricky Shucks of iBeShucks, and Steve Greene of SteveGreeneComedy, executive produced by Glasgow Phillips at Maker Studios.