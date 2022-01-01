Not Available

Your Hand In Mine was a long-running drama that was produced by Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp TV Channel 8. It was the longest local drama that had been produced by Mediacorp to date, with 180 episodes. Originally dubbed as the 2010 version of the acclaimed 2003 serial Holland V, it starred the veterans Chen Liping and Huang Wenyong, as well as Yvonne Lim, Belinda Lee, Cai Peixuan and Joanne Peh. It was also the first Mediacorp production to be filmed entirely at outdoor locations like Lentor and Tanjong Katong and the second to be filmed in high definition after The Ultimatum. The drama started airing at the 7 pm primetime slot from 9 November 2009 and ended its run on 16 July 2010. The drama has had acquired a loyal following since its November 2009 debut and some viewers had requested MediaCorp to extend the drama to 200 episodes and beyond. This drama is also a mid-year blockbuster for 2010. This drama will be encored on weekends at 4.30pm from 17 March 2012 onwards, with some episodes of 1-90 and the entire episodes of 91-180 rated PG. The repeat telecast will be pre-empted for a few variety specials during episodes 1-90.