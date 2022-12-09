Your Home Is My Business

Not Available

She's single, beautiful and wears clothes that are a bit flashy, but she never smiles in front of her clients. Machi is a real-estate saleswoman who is known for closing the deal no matter who the client is--100% of the time. "There isn't a house I can't sell." She sticks her nose in the private issues of her clients and uses a vast range of tactics to help solve their problems... and sells the house while she's at it! "The kind of home you live in becomes a true reflection of your life." Because the home itself can sometimes even change your life, Machi will pour her heart and soul into finding the right home for you. "Being a real estate agent means having your clients surrender their life to you."