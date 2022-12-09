Not Available

Your Home Is My Business

  • Drama

She's single, beautiful and wears clothes that are a bit flashy, but she never smiles in front of her clients. Machi is a real-estate saleswoman who is known for closing the deal no matter who the client is--100% of the time. "There isn't a house I can't sell." She sticks her nose in the private issues of her clients and uses a vast range of tactics to help solve their problems... and sells the house while she's at it! "The kind of home you live in becomes a true reflection of your life." Because the home itself can sometimes even change your life, Machi will pour her heart and soul into finding the right home for you. "Being a real estate agent means having your clients surrender their life to you."

Cast

Keiko KitagawaMachi Sangenya
Shota MatsudaKenji Rusudo
Asuka KudoSeiji Niwano
Toru NakamuraDai Yashiro
Ayako ImotoMika Shirasu
Yudai ChibaSatoshi Adachi

