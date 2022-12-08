Your Shout: The History Of Australian Beer

Not Available

Is there anything closer to the heart of Australians than beer? In the past 200 years the ritual of men sharing a beer has defined the Australian character more than any other. It's brought men together in pubs and sporting grounds, lubricating our friendships, quenching our thirst and rewarding our labours at day's end. Beer has played a central role in our history as far back as Captain James Cook's first charting of the East Coast of Australia in 1770, where Cook brewed beer to sterilize the ship's fetid drinking water. Today Australian beer is loved and enjoyed around the world, and two great corporations dominate local industry with sales of $8 billion a year. Your Shout is the definitive history of beer in Australia, an untold story that both delights and surprises. It traces the development of the most familiar brands including Fosters, XXXX, Coopers, VB, West End and Swan and examines how regional variations in beer developed around the nation. Your Shout is the history documentary all Australia has been waiting to see.