Welcome to the Your Show of Shows guide at TV Tome. First Telecast:February 25, 1950 Last Telecast:June 5, 1954 153 Total Episodes (Black + White) Sid Caeser and Imogene Coca starred on this influental variety program. Nielsen Ratings: (Top 25 or better) # 4 in the 1950-1951 Season # 8 in the 1951-1952 Season # 19 in the 1952-1953 Season Broadcast History on NBC Feb. 1950-June 1954...Sat. 9-10:30 PM