In 2002 and 2003,Ireland scoured the country for an act to represent Ireland in the Eurovision song contest. The winner also got a record deal. You're A Star was a ratings hit for the Irish network RTE1 both in Season 1 and Season 2, pulling in over 1,000,000 viewers for the season finals, which Mickey Harte and Chris Doran won respectively. Pictured right are some finalists from the 2002 season. RTE are currently airing the show for a third series.