You're Nothing Special

  • Comedy
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Oria Films

Amaia's life, according to her, just sucks. Overnight, she has to say goodbye to her life in Barcelona, where she has all her friends and her day to day already established, to go live in her mother's village, where NOTHING ever happens. However, she will soon discover something that could turn her life around... that perhaps she has inherited the powers of her grandmother: a woman she never met, but with the reputation of being the only witch that has ever lived in the town of Salabarria.

Cast

Dèlia BrufauAmaia
Jordi Aguilar
Miriam Cabeza
Elia Galera
Óscar de la FuenteJavi
Gabriel Guevara Mourreau

