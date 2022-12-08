Not Available

You're the Worst

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FX Productions

"You're the Worst" isn't a typical romantic comedy. Narcissist Jimmy Shive-Overly thinks all relationships are doomed from the start, while stubborn cynic Gretchen Cutler is certain that amorous bonds aren't her thing. When the two meet at a wedding, though, there's a sea change: They go home together and find they're beginning to fall for each other. Jimmy and Gretchen navigate fear, heartbreak, ardor and other feelings, while their situation seems to establish that non traditionalists sometimes make great partners.

Cast

Chris GeereJimmy Shive-Overly
Aya CashGretchen Cutler
Desmin BorgesEdgar Quintero
Kether DonohueLindsay Jillian

Images

