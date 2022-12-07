You're Under Arrest!

Not Available

Welcome to Bokuto Station, where the prettiest policewoman is actually *gasp* a man, and where the officers are always more than happy to help. Getting past their initial differences, Natsumi and Miyuki are now happy partners. From pursuing traffic offenders to trying to apprehend a car theft ring, the girls get a load of the different aspects of being a police officer. Picking up where the OAV series leaves off, more insights are provided with regards to our two heroines' personal lives as well as their relationships to the people around them. You'e Under Arrest TV brings you more "serious" cases to solve, more action, and definitely more humor.