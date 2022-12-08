Not Available

Anybody who’s stayed up past 3 AM knows that at a certain point, you’re subjected to watching ads for 60 disc CD collections, cleaning products, and exercise machines. And maybe if you’re lucky you might get to watch an old Billy Mays ad. If you were watching Adult Swim the other night at 4 in the morning might have noticed that much like every other channel on TV, they too have resorted to airing infomercials to force those of us suffering from insomnia to go to bed. But the difference between the infomercials on Adult Swim and the normal infomercials you see is that the ones on Adult Swim are a parody starring Michael Ian Black and they’re called, You’re Whole and star Randall Tyree Manderson.