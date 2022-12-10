Yours Always

Not Available

When she was still a little girl, Qiao Shan (Joanne Peh) would pour her heart out to her father who was working overseas through handwritten letters. And receiving his letters and gifts was the greatest happiness she knew then. Hence it's no surprise that she maintains her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Caleb (Pierre Png) through snail mail. Which explains her frequent visit to the post office. The very place where she crossed paths with destiny - freelance interior designer Zhang Shao Qi (Roy Chiu). Caleb finally returns home. But Qiao Shan's rashness stirs up much unhappiness between them and leads to a break up. Although already besotted with Qiao Shan, Shao Qi encourages her to go back to Caleb as her heart is still with him. Caleb re-accepts Qiao Shan. Yet an unexplainable sense of loss overcomes her as she returns to his side.