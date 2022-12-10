Youth Entrepreneurship Manual

Not Available

Luo Li Xia is a genius and was a straight A student in college. After studying abroad and graduating, he started a business abroad in Japan. Just when he thought he was at the pinnacle of his life and his entrepreneurial success was attracting attention, he was framed by his partner and fell into the bottom of his life. After returning to China, Luo Li Xia rekindled his entrepreneurial heart with Zuo You and Chu He. With the help of a few small partners and the government, he experienced hardships and setbacks from scratch, and quickly grew into a new generation of entrepreneurial leaders in the field of technology.