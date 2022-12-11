Youth Onward

Not Available

This is a story of inspiration, love and redemption of an ambitious girl, Tang Ke Er who takes revenge on her ex-boyfriend who later develops memory loss. However, she meets him again when she joins an online shopping company and fell in love once again. Both the company, MJ's President and Managing director develop feelings for Ke Er. Ke Er also gets betrayed and framed by her best friend, Li Mei. Suffering many hardships and misunderstanding, Ke Er does not give up and eventually succeeds.