Youth With You

    Cai Xu Kun was the center in "Idol Producer," making his debut in the group, 9 Percent. In this upcoming season, Cai Xu Kun replaces Lay as the PD. The mentors for this season are: Lisa, Ella, and Jony J. There will also be "X Mentors" which are unknown guests. Since season 1 was only male trainees, season 2 will be only female trainees. Trainees are from different entertainments and SNH48 Group. Only nine from the 109 trainees will be selected through viewers' votes and debut as a group.

