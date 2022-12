Not Available

Matt Allwright uncovers the secrets of the sophisticated scams that target millions of Britons each year. Matt meets the ordinary people whose lives have been devastated by these scams, and hears how they were cleverly but cruelly manipulated into handing over their cash. Plus, how the authorities are fighting back against the conmen and bringing them to justice. Also, information about the latest scams out there, who they target and how to avoid them.