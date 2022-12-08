Not Available

Yowamushi Pedal

  • Animation
  • Sport
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Otaku Sakamichi Onoda has just entered high school and plans to join the anime club. In middle school, Onoda didn’t have any friends with whom he could talk about anime, games, Akihabara and other otaku things, and he is hoping he can make such friends in the anime club, but he finds out it's been disbanded. In order to reestablish the club he tries to find 4 other people who would like to join.

Cast

Daiki YamashitaOnoda Sakamichi (voice)
Kōsuke ToriumiImaizumi Shunsuke (voice)
Hiroki YasumotoKinjō Shingo (voice)
Kentaro ItoTadokoro Jin (voice)
Daisuke KishioTeshima Junta (voice)

