Yozakura Quartet

Not Available

Akina, Hime, Kotoha, and Ao are four members of the Hiizumi Seikatsu Soudan Jimusho (Hiizumi's Everyday-life Consultation Office), which, in addition to helping kindergarteners deal with tough times, strives to preserve the peace of their little town, Sakurashin, by hunting down the troublemakers who dare threaten it. Hime is a superheroine. Ao can read minds. Kotoha can conjure up anything with the right word. And Akina... well, he's just a regular guy, surrounded by three supergirls! Together, they protect the town of Sakurashin. But that's not easy, as the town faces demon dogs and other supernatural threats!