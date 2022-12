Not Available

Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V centers around Yuya Sakaki,a 14-old year student who wants to become a professional entertainment duelist to give everyone a smile, but one day, he ends up fighting an exhibition match against the current champion of the Pro Duel World. This fight will lead him to make a decision, and with that, discover the power of infinite possibilities, and confront the difficulties to make his dream come true.