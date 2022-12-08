Not Available

Yu-Gi-Oh! Capsule Monsters

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Gallop

Capsule Monsters involves Yugi, Joey (Jonouchi), Téa (Anzu), Tristan (Honda), and Yugi's grandfather Solomon (Sugoroku) being pulled into a world where Duel Monsters are real. They find monster capsules that they can use to summon monsters. However, in this strange new world, they battle monsters and when their own monsters are attacked, they feel the pain.

Cast

Dan GreenYami Yugi / Yugi Muto (voice)
Gregory AbbeyTristan Taylor (voice)
Wayne GraysonJoey Wheeler (voice)
Maddie BlausteinSolomon Muto (voice)
Amy BirnbaumTéa Gardner (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images