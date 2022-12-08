Yu-Gi-Oh! Capsule Monsters

Capsule Monsters involves Yugi, Joey (Jonouchi), Téa (Anzu), Tristan (Honda), and Yugi's grandfather Solomon (Sugoroku) being pulled into a world where Duel Monsters are real. They find monster capsules that they can use to summon monsters. However, in this strange new world, they battle monsters and when their own monsters are attacked, they feel the pain.
|Dan Green
|Yami Yugi / Yugi Muto (voice)
|Gregory Abbey
|Tristan Taylor (voice)
|Wayne Grayson
|Joey Wheeler (voice)
|Maddie Blaustein
|Solomon Muto (voice)
|Amy Birnbaum
|Téa Gardner (voice)
