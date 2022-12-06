Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters GX

Not Available

Taking place ten years after the events of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX follows a young boy named Jaden Yuki (Judai Yuki in the Japanese version) who attends Duel Academy, a special institute founded by Seto Kaiba which teaches young duelists all about the game of Duel Monsters. Using his Elemental Hero deck and a Winged Kuriboh card given to him by Yugi Mutou, Jaden makes various new friends and rivals and takes on many challenges in his quest to become the next King of Games.