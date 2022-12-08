The story revolves around Raul, a boy who did not become a Hero, since the demon lord was already defeated just before his Hero exams. His dreams dashed, Raul spends his days working at a magic shop in the capital. One day, a part-time job seeker appears at the shop with an amazing résumé: Name: Phino Previous Occupation: Demon Lord Heir Motive: Because my father was defeated The work comedy revolves around this former Hero-in-training and the daughter of the demon lord.
|Junichi Suwabe
|Raid Mirroring
|Katsuyuki Konishi
|Cuan Segment
|Azusa Tadokoro
|Phino Bloodstone
|Keisuke Koumoto
|Raul Chaser
|Yoshihisa Kawahara
|Visor Crossroads
|Tetsu Inada
|Eric Fritz
View Full Cast >