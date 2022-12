Not Available

Yugo the Negotiator has never lost a case. He has vowed to complete any mission he undertakes, no matter what. A woman came to him one day asking for him to save her father who was being held hostage by a rebel group trying to overthrow a Middle-Eastern government. Aided by his many contacts, Yugo heads to the Middle East with no idea where to start, but he'll discover he's not alone on his mission.