Yuki Terai is a vivacious 17 year old who lives just outside Tokyo. In most ways she is every bit the typical teen – except she doesn’t exist. The invention of acclaimed computer animator Kenichi Kutsugi, Yuki Terai is Japan’s no. 1 virtual star. Capable of unprecedented life-like expressions and movement, she inhabits many worlds: real life, science fiction and music. And now she can inhabit yours.