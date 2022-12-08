Not Available

There's a town deep in the remote interior of Alaska, at the junction of two powerful rivers, with no roads in or out, where wolves howling through the frigid night air reminds the 200 people living there how isolated they really are. Discovery Channel's thrilling new series YUKON MEN, premiering Friday August 24th at 10PM ET/PT unveils Tanana, Alaska as its people face one of the most brutal winters on record. Life here is harsh. People struggle to find food and heat; battle life-threatening predators just to survive. Boys grow into men quickly here because they must help the family survive. Father-son bonding and tensions take on a new meaning in this environment. The stakes are high in Tanana, and to defy the odds, to survive and to battle the harsh Alaskan wilderness, these YUKON MEN must overcome obstacles, stick together and prevail.