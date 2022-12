Not Available

Kanzaka Itsuki works for an advertising agency and was recently attached to II-MILK, a small eroge-maker. However, he has designs for all the girls around him. He starts by first making Kitahama Kyouko, daughter of the chairman of a rival agency, submit to his will. Subsequently, he turns his attention on the girls working for II-MILK, i.e. scenario writer Kuzuha Rumi, her sister and illustrator Yumi.