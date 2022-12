Not Available

Shu is a senior at a low-ranked university. Kotomi is a struggling model. Keiko has a desk job at a small company. All of them are former classmates from junior high school. All of them are not satisfied with their current lives and want to find something better but can't seem to. Reflecting many of the conflicts and anxieties of today's youth, these three turn to each other for support to find the meaning in their lives for which they are searching.