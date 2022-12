Not Available

Yume no Crayon Oukoku is a Japanese children's literature by Reizo Fukunaga and serialized in Nakayoshi from January 1998 to December 1998. It was adapted into a seventy-episode anime television series by Toei Animation in 1997. It has been dubbed into French, Italian, Korean and Chinese. The original features the voice talents of Yuka Tokumitsu as Princess Silver.