Yume wo Ataeru

13 years ago, the Abe family moved to a town in the suburbs, surrounded by nature. The Abe family consists of their French father Toma, his Japanese wife Mikiko and their beautiful daughter Yuko. They appear like the perfect family. Mikiko managed to get her daughter Yuko to take part in a CM audition and she was picked by Murano, director of the advertising agency. Yuko is now in show business. Several years later, Yuko transfers to a large entertainment company. As her mother wishes, Yuko is now popular and appears on the cover of magazines, variety shows and drama series. Yuko, though, feels an uncomfortable imbalance between her public image and her real self. During this time, she meets a dancer, Seiko, who marches to the beat of his own drum, and falls in love with him. The nightmare begins.