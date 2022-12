Not Available

The episodes from the anime Yumeiro Patissiere are based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Natsumi Matsumoto. The series is produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Ko Suzuki. The story is about 14 yr old Ichigo who dreams of becoming a pastry chef. She attends St. Marie Academy in hopes of following her grandmother's footsteps. Along the way, she meets boys, enemies, and sweets spirits.