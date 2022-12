Not Available

Wally and Lil Briggs have moved from the caravan site where they lived for many years and now live in a council house. Wally has even got a well-paid job on a building site and life is looking good for them. The arrival of Benny, Wally's younger brother, spoils their happiness as he sponges off Wally while looking for a permanent place to stay. Lil is all too aware of his tricks even if the gullible Wally is not ...