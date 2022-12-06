Not Available

The story centers around Yutori-chan, a high school girl assigned to a part-time job in the marketing team of a medium-sized toy company called Popuu. There, she deal with the generation gaps that separate her from Tsumekomi-chan (another part-time worker and a student at Japanese's most prestigious university, T Dai) and Dankai-san (the regular employee who oversees Yutori-chan). Note: Biglobe claims that this is the first anime to be distributed by email, although what will actually be sent in each email message from the fictional character Yutori-chan to users is a URL address to a video. There was a limited free preview of the first four episodes that was distributed from December 29 to December 31.