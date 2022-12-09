Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs

Not Available

Kogarashi has the ability to see supernatural, and has been possessed by ghosts since he was a kid but now he has learned to fight back against them! Unfortunately, he's now also very poor, homeless, and hoping for a happier, more normal, high school life. In his search for housing, he's introduced to a very cheap boarding house called Yuragi Manor, which was formerly a hot springs inn. It's so cheap because the house is haunted by the spirit of a high school student whose corpse was found there. Kogarashi doesn't think this is going to be a problem for him. Soon he finds that Yuragi Manor's ghost is a 16-year-old girl named Yuna, who lives in his room. Kogarashi has no desire to hurt a ghost girl, and instead he ends up agreeing to help her to figure out her unfinished business so that she can move onto the afterlife before turning evil. Once it is clear that he is fine with Yuna, the other tenants reveal their own secrets—his life in Yuragi Manor is going to be far from ordinary!