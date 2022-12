Not Available

The events of the series revolve around a young man named Gino, who appears in his life a girl named Celia, who works in secret police at times in order to arrest the elements of corruption. His friends the theft of luxurious and expensive cars, which belong to rich people in Turkey, the plot of the story is based on the fact that both Gino and Selyha do not know the truth of each other, and the events continue between them and the secrets, mysteries and mysteries of the series.