Long running BBC series dealing with the goings on of the Newtown police and their Ford Zephyr squad cars or "Z Cars". Emphasis on personal drama and day to day lives of the characters, the series was almost a mix of "kitchen sink" drama and police procedure. Influential towards such later dramas as Hill Street Blues. Like a who's who of UK talent, many important UK actors, writers and directors worked on the show including Ridley Scott, Tom Baker (Dr. Who), Brian Blessed, Tom Conti, Judi Dench, Arthur Lowe, Malcolm McDowell and Leonard Rossiter and both future Professionals (Lewis Collins and Martin Shaw).