Zacatillo, un lugar en tu corazón is a Mexican telenovela produced by Lucero Suárez, starring Ingrid Martz, Jorge Aravena and antagonistic involvement of Laura Zapata, Alejandro Ibarra and Carmen Becerra. Univision aired single episodes of Zacatillo weekdays, from May 10, 2011 to August 5, 2011 at 3pm/2pm central, replacing Mar de amor. From August 8, 2011, Zacatillo aired double episodes at 2pm/1pm central weekdays on Univision. From September 6, 2011 to October 17, 2011, Esperanza del Corazón replaced one hour of Zacatillo at 2pm central, and aired at 3pm central. From March 19 to September 17, 2013, Univision broadcast reruns of Zacatillo, un lugar en tu corazón every Tuesday to Saturday mornings at 1am/12c, replacing Mar de amor. The last episode was broadcast on September 17, 2013 at 1am/12c, with Ni contigo ni sin ti replacing it.