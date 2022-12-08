Not Available

Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MTV Networks

This single-camera comedy follows Zach Stone, a fresh out of high school teenager who opts to pursue a life of fame and stardom instead of attending college. He hires a camera crew to film him throughout his daily life as a part of his quest to become an overnight celebrity – even though he possesses no real talent. From Zach’s attempts to become a celebrity chef or a ring-tone recording artist to purposefully going missing, he’ll try any avenue to get noticed and stop at nothing until he reaches fame. Chaos, awkwardness and embarrassment ensue in this clever and timely series that serves as a comedic send-up of today’s current culture of instant celebrity.

Cast

