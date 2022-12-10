Not Available

Zaczarowany ołówek is a Polish cartoon from 1964-1976 made by Se-ma-for. The serial had no dialogues. It tells a story of a boy named Piotr and his dog, aided by an enchanted pencil, which can materialize anything they draw. The 26 episodes have no linking story, but the last few are centered around heroes quest to save a shipwrecked refugee. There were 31 episodes total, and the episodes 27-31 were remade into a movie in 1991. Script: Adam Ochocki Art: Karol Baraniecki Music: Zbigniew Czernelecki and Waldemar Kazanecki