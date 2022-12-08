Zainin no Uso

Not Available

Kasahara Takuya is a top-notch lawyer working for the law firm Tokyo Assize. He managed to successfully defend Arimura Hiroto from the charges of serial rape and murder. The surprise non-guilty ruling angered the mass media and the family members of the victims, but Takuya just brushed them off with a comment, "The law had decided the case. If you want to blame someone, then blame the law". Kusunose Masashi was the public defender originally assigned to Arimoto's case, but he had dropped the case as he wasn't convinced that Arimoto was not guilty, although Arimoto had claimed to have no recollection of committing the crime. Some time soon after, Takuya is assigned to the Aoba Confectionery case. Aoba Confectionery is being sued by the sister of a man who had died from an allergic reaction to a particular snack produced by Aoba Confectionery. Aoba Confectionery is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nikkyo Holdings, a huge conglomerate spearheaded by Haneda Kenzo. With such a high-profile case, Takuya tries all means and methods to corner the plaintiff in order to win the case. All of a sudden, a man from his past appears before him. Takuya has a secret that he had told no one, but Matsumoto Shogo knows of the secret, and is trying to blackmail him for a large sum of money. Coincidentally, Shogo is also a childhood friend of Yasuko, the plaintiff, as they were both brought up in the same orphanage...